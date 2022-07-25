Firefighters have been called to tackle a standing crop field fire near Newmarket.

Seven appliances were alerted to the blaze in Mildenhall Road, Fordham, at 8.29am.

The fire is in a section of a 20-acre field.

A number of appliances have been sent to the blaze in Mildenhall Road, Fordham. Picture: Google Maps (58194550)

Crew from Cambridge, Newmarket and Mildenhall, as well as four from Bury St Edmunds, were called to tackle the blaze.

It follows large fires in Brandon and at Knodishall Common, near Leiston, last night.

Over 30 appliances were sent to the scene of the fire at Knodishall Common and remain in attendance this morning.

The incidents are the latest in what has been a busy week for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

A major incident was declared last Tuesday amid the extreme hot weather, with crews attending over 60 incidents throughout the day.