Crews have been called to a fire in a building in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.05pm to a fire in a first floor room in The Street, Lidgate, near Newmarket.

A spokeswoman said someone heard alarms sound, with smoke issuing from the roof.

Firefighters were called to The Street in Lidgate. Picture: Google

Six crews are at the scene from Cambridge, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Newmarket.