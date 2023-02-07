Firefighters alerted to building fire in Lidgate, near Newmarket, after smoke seen
Published: 13:40, 07 February 2023
| Updated: 13:57, 07 February 2023
Crews have been called to a fire in a building in a Suffolk village.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.05pm to a fire in a first floor room in The Street, Lidgate, near Newmarket.
A spokeswoman said someone heard alarms sound, with smoke issuing from the roof.
Six crews are at the scene from Cambridge, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Newmarket.