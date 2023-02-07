Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Firefighters alerted to building fire in Lidgate, near Newmarket, after smoke seen

By Paul Derrick
Published: 13:40, 07 February 2023
 | Updated: 13:57, 07 February 2023

Crews have been called to a fire in a building in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.05pm to a fire in a first floor room in The Street, Lidgate, near Newmarket.

A spokeswoman said someone heard alarms sound, with smoke issuing from the roof.

Firefighters were called to The Street in Lidgate. Picture: Google
Firefighters were called to The Street in Lidgate. Picture: Google

Six crews are at the scene from Cambridge, Haverhill, Wickhambrook and Newmarket.

