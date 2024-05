Firefighters were called to an oven fire at a house tonight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.07pm to the incident at a property in Park Lane, Newmarket.

Two engines from Wickhambrook and Mildenhall attended.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

It was dealt with by 8.45pm.