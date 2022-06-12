Newmarket firefighters battle blaze which gutted car
Published: 09:46, 12 June 2022
| Updated: 09:46, 12 June 2022
Emergency services were alerted to a car fire in Newmarket in the early hours.
Police and firefighters attended the incident just after midnight and the vehicle was gutted by flames.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they received multiple calls to the blaze in Old Station Road.
One engine from Newmarket attended and firefighters, wearing breathing equipment, extinguished the fire using two hose reels.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said the cause was being investigated.