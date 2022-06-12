More news, no ads

Emergency services were alerted to a car fire in Newmarket in the early hours.

Police and firefighters attended the incident just after midnight and the vehicle was gutted by flames.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they received multiple calls to the blaze in Old Station Road.

The vehicle was gutted by the fire. Picture: Mildenhall Police

One engine from Newmarket attended and firefighters, wearing breathing equipment, extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the cause was being investigated.