Newmarket firefighters battle blaze which gutted car

By Paul Derrick
Published: 09:46, 12 June 2022
Emergency services were alerted to a car fire in Newmarket in the early hours.

Police and firefighters attended the incident just after midnight and the vehicle was gutted by flames.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they received multiple calls to the blaze in Old Station Road.

The vehicle was gutted by the fire. Picture: Mildenhall Police
One engine from Newmarket attended and firefighters, wearing breathing equipment, extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the cause was being investigated.

