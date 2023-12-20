Fire crews were called to a Newmarket venue after a battery pack overheated and caught fire.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 10.06am to the incident in The Jockey Club Rooms, in High Street.

Two fire engines from Mildenhall and Newmarket attended.

Firefighters were called to The Jockey Club Rooms, in High Street, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson said: “The fire was extinguished, the pack was isolated from the mains and removed from the premises.”

No-one was injured.

The incident was dealt with by 11.27am.