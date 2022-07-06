Firefighters have been tackling a large muck heap fire in Newmarket this morning.

Two crews from Newmarket were called to a property in Heath Road at 7.46am.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson said an estimated 100 tonnes of muck is on fire.

Crews are currently in attendance at the fire in Newmarket Picture: iStock

They added: "One appliance has now left the season, with one remaining on site. Crews are working with site staff to safely hand over."