Newmarket firefighters called to large muck heap fire in Heath Road
Published: 10:33, 06 July 2022
| Updated: 10:33, 06 July 2022
Firefighters have been tackling a large muck heap fire in Newmarket this morning.
Two crews from Newmarket were called to a property in Heath Road at 7.46am.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson said an estimated 100 tonnes of muck is on fire.
They added: "One appliance has now left the season, with one remaining on site. Crews are working with site staff to safely hand over."