Firefighters were called to a fire at a Newmarket shop which is believed to have been caused by a blow torch during works to a roof.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in the town's High Street at 2.30pm and sent two crews from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

A spokesman said the fire was within the suspended ceiling of a shop and appeared to be in the cavity of the first and second floors.

Fire crews were called to a shop in Newmarket High Street. Picture: Mark Westley

"Work was being carried out on the roof of the building, and a blow torch was in use, and this appears to have been the cause," he said.

He added that crews exposed floorboards to determine any spread of the fire.

The incident was dealt with by 4.04pm.