Firefighters have been sent to help free a horse trapped in a fencing panel of a lunge pen at a property in Newmarket.

Crews from Burwell, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds were called to the scene at 10.10am after reports that the horses hind legs were trapped in the fencing.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that a vet is on site.

Fire crews have been deployed to Snailwell Road. Picture: Google Maps

They added that the horse has been sedated while crews work to free it from the fence.