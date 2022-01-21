Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Firefighters called to rescue horse trapped in lunge pen at property in Snailwell Road, Newmarket

By Ben Robinson

ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:13, 21 January 2022
 | Updated: 11:23, 21 January 2022

Firefighters have been sent to help free a horse trapped in a fencing panel of a lunge pen at a property in Newmarket.

Crews from Burwell, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds were called to the scene at 10.10am after reports that the horses hind legs were trapped in the fencing.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that a vet is on site.

Fire crews have been deployed to Snailwell Road. Picture: Google Maps
They added that the horse has been sedated while crews work to free it from the fence.

