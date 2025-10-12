A Newmarket firefighter, who reassured a road crash victim while his colleagues fought to free her from her vehicle, has been honoured.

On-call firefighter Paul Davies provided reassurance to the woman as she slipped in and out of consciousness, while simultaneously relaying critical information to her mother, who was unable to reach the scene, via her daughter’s mobile phone keeping her informed throughout the incident.

Following the crash in Newmarket Road, Burwell on January 17 this year, both the casualty and her mother contacted the fire service to express their appreciation for the compassion and professionalism demonstrated by firefighter Davies, noting how his care helped to put them at ease despite the traumatic circumstances.

Suffolk's Chief Fire Officer Jon Lacey, left, with firefighters Paul Davies and Danny Kent, from Newmarket Fire Station, who accepted the Miles Hammond Trophy for the crew for a demonstration of excellence during an emergency incident

Last week he and his colleagues from the town’s fire station were presented with the Miles Hammond Trophy in recognition of the outstanding operational excellence demonstrated during the incident at the 2025 Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Awards held at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

The award was presented by Chief Fire Officer Jon Lacey, who praised the team for their exemplary performance and the compassionate approach shown by firefighter Davies during what he said was a challenging and high-pressure incident.

While providing reassurance is an integral part of a firefighter’s role, the service wished to formally acknowledge the Newmarket firefighter’s exceptional conduct and the positive impact he had on those involved.

The crew were also recognised for their swift, co-ordinated, and highly professional efforts in extricating the casualty, ensuring she received urgent medical care as quickly and safely as possible.

“Their actions exemplified operational precision under pressure, teamwork, and dedication to the safety of the public,” said their citation.

More than 40 individuals and nine teams received awards and recipients included wholetime and on-call firefighters, volunteers, professional support and Trading Standards staff, and members of the public.

Money was also raised for charities including the Fire Fighters Charity, which provides support to those who work in the fire and rescue sector and their families.