Two people were extracted from vehicles after a three-vehicle crash on the A14 shut the road for around five hours.

Emergency services, including Suffolk Fire and Rescue, were called to the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between junctions 38 and 39 near Newmarket at 6.51am.

Fire crews from Newmarket, alongside a crew from Burwell, worked to free two people who were ‘unable to self-exit’ their vehicles.

Fire crews from Newmarket, alongside a crew from Burwell, worked to free two people following a three-vehicle crash on the A14. Picture: Google Maps / iStock

Once freed, they were left in the care of the ambulance service.

The scene was made safe by 7.37am but the road remained closed until 12.09pm.

A National Highways spokesperson thanked drivers for their patience during the disruption.