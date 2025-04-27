Firefighters were called to a property in Newmarket after an air fryer caught fire.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 1.45pm today to a report of a kitchen fire in Howard de Walden, in Newmarket.

The blaze started after an air fryer caught fire.

Firefighters were called to a property in Howard de Walden, Newmarket, after an air fryer caught fire. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

Five crews from Newmarket, Mildenhall, Orford and Ipswich East tackled the fire using hosereel jets and breathing apparatus.

Smoke in the property was then dispersed using portable ventilation equipment.

There were no reported casualties.

A time of stop was called at 3:20pm.