Firefighters tackle large unattended bonfire at July Racecourse in Newmarket
Published: 11:23, 22 March 2024
Firefighters were called to tackle a large unattended bonfire at a Newmarket racecourse last night.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.32pm to a fire in the open at the July Racecourse in Newmarket.
A spokesperson said crews used a hose reel to extinguish a large unattended bonfire which was well alight.
Two fire engines attended from Newmarket.
The incident was dealt with by 9.41pm.