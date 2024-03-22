Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Firefighters tackle large unattended bonfire at July Racecourse in Newmarket

By Paul Derrick
Published: 11:23, 22 March 2024

Firefighters were called to tackle a large unattended bonfire at a Newmarket racecourse last night.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.32pm to a fire in the open at the July Racecourse in Newmarket.

A spokesperson said crews used a hose reel to extinguish a large unattended bonfire which was well alight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.32pm to a fire in the open at the July Racecourse in Newmarket. Picture: istock
Two fire engines attended from Newmarket.

The incident was dealt with by 9.41pm.

