Fire crews have tackled a second field blaze near Newmarket today.

Several teams of firefighters were called to Lark Hall Road in Fordham at about 5.18pm to reports of a fire in a field of standing crops.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said the blaze was in a field of straw waiting to be baled.

He said firefighters had been working with the farmer to create a fire break.

A stop to the incident, which meant crews could start leaving the scene, was called at about 6.24pm.

It comes after crews responded to a 'significant' fire in a field of crops in nearby Kennett earlier today, which closed Herringswell Road.

Seven crews from both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire were called to the blaze at 1.56pm.