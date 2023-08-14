Firefighters have been tackling a ‘significant fire’ at a restaurant in Fordham, which left two people in need of treatment.

Crews were called at 6.03am on Monday morning to the Indian Garden 2 Restaurant, Bar and Takeaway in Church Street, which remained closed to traffic four hours later.

Firefighters at the scene of the restaurant fire in Fordham. Picture: Richard Marsham

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham, Burwell, Sawston, along with four appliances from Suffolk fire and Rescue Service - based at Mildenhall, Wickhambrook and Newmarket - worked in sectors to get the fire under control.

Two people from a neighbouring property were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and keep their windows and doors closed if they can smell smoke.

An investigation into the cause will take place, the fire service said.

The property was formerly The Crown pub.