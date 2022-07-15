Six fire crews have been called to a field blaze in a village this evening.

Firefighters responded to reports of the fire on Dane Hill Road in Kennett at about 5.24pm.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered a stubble field alight, approximately 25 acres in size."

Six fire crews have been called to a field blaze in a village this evening. Picture: iStock

Crews from Newmarket, Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds and Ely were sent to the blaze off the B1085.

Firefighters were using beaters and hose reels to tackle the fire, the spokesman added.

A stop was called to the incident at 6.33pm, with two crews set to remain on scene while the incident was scaled down.