The head of Newmarket Academy has urged parents anxious about coronavirus cases in the school to get in contact about their concerns.

The Exning Road school yesterday confirmed five positive cases, three students and two members of staff.

One mother, whose daughter is a student at the academy and who did not wish to be named, contacted the Newmarket Journal, sister title to Suffolk News, to say a lot of parents were worried about the current situation.

Newmarket Academy, in Exning Road. Picture Mark Westley.

“The school has done everything they can but local authorities still haven’t closed year groups or bubbles. Just what do they deem as close contacts,” she said.

She also asked why the school had not been completely closed.

Headteacher Nick Froy said: “As in every school, we are aware families are anxious about positive cases and we would urge any parent who is concerned to contact us.

Nick Froy, Newmarket Academy's headteacher. Picture by Mark Westley.

“We continue to follow all national safety guidance to restrict contact between groups in school, including the wearing of face coverings when children move around the school and other social distancing and hand-washing measures.

“Newmarket Academy is committed to doing everything we can to ensure the safety of staff and students in and around the school and we would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding.”

