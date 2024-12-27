Supporters of a fund set up to remember a four-year-old boy who only got to celebrate a few precious Christmases with his family before losing his life to a rare form of cancer, have provided more than 500 gifts for youngsters in hospital over the festive period.

George Radcliffe, of Isleham, near Mildenhall and Soham, was only three when he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue tumour.

He bravely underwent rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, but the tumour grew back and in October last year he died.

George Radcliffe's parents Lisa and David make the final delivery of gifts to Addenbrookes' ward C2, where George received care and treatment

Last month supporters of the Just George fund, set up by George’s parents Lisa and David and which to date has raised over £170,000 for research into the cancer which cost their son his life, held a Christmas party night.

Organiser Sharon Williams, conscious of the time Lisa and David shared in hospital with George over Christmas, decided that alongside the fund-raising they would set up a Christmas Giving Tree.

Partygoers were encouraged to donate the price of a gift for a child in hospital – at Addenbrooke’s or West Suffolk – in the care of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, or receiving support at home from Cambridgeshire's Community Nursing Team.

More gifts donated for children in hospital at Christmas remembering George Radcliffe

On the night, more than £400 was raised for the Christmas giving initiative, triggering the start of other local donations from supporters.

The gift effort was backed by the Liam Fairhurst Foundation as well as Caps Cases Ltd, in Newmarket, and Soham Fitness Centre.

As a result, Just George cheerleaders helped to wrap and itemise more than 500 gifts, worth around £2,600, which were delivered to the hospitals and hospice, as well as to nursing staff to pass on to children in their care at Christmas.

“It is heart warming that people came together to make a small difference this Christmas," said Sharon, adding that the Just George team was already talking about what it might do next year.

"George made the most of every day and sought fun and adventure, even in hospital,” said Lisa.

“However our family know only too well that it is a challenging time of year to be in hospital, as children miss out on the simple festive pleasures and families are full of worry.

“We are so thankful to Sharon for achieving this in George's memory and our supporters for giving."

She and David undertook the last delivery on December 14, to Addenbrookes' ward C2, where George received his care and treatment.

"Everything we do is with George in mind. He would have loved that we took his love of giving and sharing joy to children needing care this Christmas. We know he'd be proud," said Lisa.