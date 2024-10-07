Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Five miles of A14 congestion and delays of 60 minutes near Newmarket after fuel spill and two-lorry crash

By Cameron Reid
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:41, 07 October 2024
 | Updated: 18:25, 07 October 2024

There are miles of congestion and severe delays on part of the A14 after a crash between two lorries and a fuel spill.

Two lanes are closed on the major route eastbound between junction 36 and junction 37 near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for National Highways said the lanes have been closed to treat a fuel spill and for vehicle recovery following a collision involving two lorries.

There are five miles of congestion and delays of 60 minutes on the A14 near Newmarket after a crash between two lorries. Picture: Google Maps
There are currently delays of 60 minutes and about five miles of congestion.

