Five miles of A14 congestion and delays of 60 minutes near Newmarket after fuel spill and two-lorry crash
Published: 17:41, 07 October 2024
| Updated: 18:25, 07 October 2024
There are miles of congestion and severe delays on part of the A14 after a crash between two lorries and a fuel spill.
Two lanes are closed on the major route eastbound between junction 36 and junction 37 near Newmarket.
A spokesperson for National Highways said the lanes have been closed to treat a fuel spill and for vehicle recovery following a collision involving two lorries.
There are currently delays of 60 minutes and about five miles of congestion.