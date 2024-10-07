There are miles of congestion and severe delays on part of the A14 after a crash between two lorries and a fuel spill.

Two lanes are closed on the major route eastbound between junction 36 and junction 37 near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for National Highways said the lanes have been closed to treat a fuel spill and for vehicle recovery following a collision involving two lorries.

There are currently delays of 60 minutes and about five miles of congestion.