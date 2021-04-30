Drivers on the A14 are facing queues of around five miles while repairs are carried out on barriers and fences.

Anyone driving out of Suffolk is currently facing delays of 40 minutes due to repairs being carried out on both carriageways between junctions 33 and 37 at Newmarket.

The road is particularly congested around junction 35 at Stow cum Quy and junction 36, where it joins the A11.

Drivers on the A14 are facing queues of around five miles while repairs are carried out on barriers and fences. Picture: Phil Fuller

According to the AA Route Planner, drivers are travelling at an average speed of 5mph.

The safety repairs, which are due to completed in mid August, are being carried out by Highways England.

Diversion routes are in place.

Keep up-to-date with developments on transport and stories that will impact how you travel

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk