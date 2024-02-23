Sections of the A14 near a Suffolk town will be closed on weeknights for maintenance works for around five months.

The works will include resurfacing, refreshing road marking and studs as well as other signs between Newmarket and Cambridge.

In the first phase, which started on Monday, the eastbound carriageway, from junction 35 at Stow Cum Quy to junction 36, where the A11 and A14 merge, is shut until March 15, between 8pm and 5/6am in the week, with occasional Saturday nights also.

Junction 35 on the A14 eastbound, between Cambridge and Newmarket, where traffic will leave the carriageway to facilitate the maintenance works. Picture: Google Maps

This will then be extended to junction 33 at the Milton Interchange from March 18 until the end of April for the second phase.

In the first phase, traffic is being diverted onto the A1303 and A1304 to rejoin the A11/A14 at junctions 38 and 39 respectively, passing through Bottisham, Newmarket and Kentford.

In the second phase, motorists will be directed to Ely, then back towards the A14 through Soham to rejoin the carriageway around Exning.

Junction 39 on the A14 eastbound, past Newmarket, where traffic will rejoin the carriageway. Picture: Google Maps

Junction 37 on the A14 westbound, near Newmarket, where traffic will leave the carriageway when the National Highways maintenance work moves from the eastbound carriageway around the end of April. Picture: Google Maps

Works will then move to the westbound carriageway from the end of April into May, including Saturday nights, from junction 37 at the A11/A14 merger to junction 35 at Stow Cum Quy, with a diversion via the A142 and A10.

A later closure between junctions 36 and 35 will follow, with diversions via the A11, A505 and M11.

More information is available on the National Highways website.

The works follow repairs to the A14 west of Newmarket to Bury St Edmunds, between junctions 36 and 43, from June to November.