Newmarket town councillors have rejected a proposed scheme to redevelop the town’s Icewell Hill, Churchill Court and Regents Court flat complexes.

At a specially convened meeting of the authority on Thursday, members said while they welcomed and supported housing association Flagship’s idea of regenerating and improving the flats, they were concerned that the current proposals risked replicating the current high rise accommodation which they described as a visual blight and which in time would develop the same social problems.

Cllr Kevin Yarrow said: “Make no mistake, this is a massive regeneration project and it is going to have a lasting impact on our town. The plan appears to be replicating high rise blocks and the increase in dwellings density is an increase on the norm.

Newmarket's Icewell Hill flats which are at the centre of a proposal to redevelop the Rowley Drive area

“When we first met with Flagship back in February 2024 they were proposing lower-level housing units and it was very much quality not quantity. They have completely changed their minds. We must reject this masterplan and demand housing that is fit for our community.”

He also called on residents to take part in the consultations planned for the Rowley Drive masterplan, the first of which is on Tuesday between 5pm and 7pm at the memorial hall, with another planned at the same venue on October 25 from 10am to noon.

Resident Joy Uney, a former town councillor, said: “This is an opportunity for the town to have something we can be proud of and we should make sure we get it.”

She said she was concerned that green space outside the Churchill Court complex was going to disappear.

“It is a beautiful area,” she said. “Please don’t let us lose any more green space.”