Representatives of the Environment Agency are liaising with landowners, Mildenhall Town Council, Suffolk County Council and residents over a proposed three-year renovation project for the Jubilee Fields and the River Lark in Mildenhall.

The group has already scheduled improvements to tackle ongoing flooding issues on the fields, and has raised the possibility of additional works which will include the creation of a fishing lake and a green space for the community.

The Jubilee Fields project, if approved, will be carried out with funding provided by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Flooding issues on the Jubilee Fields have persisted over the past 10 years

“The restoration of the River Lark and the creation of a green space in the centre of Mildenhall is part of a number of projects planned under the Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers Landscape Partnership, which is being led by the Environment Agency and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund,” said an EA spokesperson.

“This follows an investigation in to serious breaches of the river bank and persistent flooding which has been a problem over the last decade.

This investigation found that the elevated section of the river should be returned to its original state in order to help resolve the issue.

“Improvements to the Jubilee Fields would include the building of a new circular walking route, the planting of trees and wild meadows and the creation of a nature area and fishing lake.

“It is expected that works might start at Turf Lock in 2023, with the Jubilee Fields work carried out within the next three years.

“The Environment Agency always seeks to find multiple benefits in the provision of such schemes and tries to work with stakeholders to improve the surrounding area if it is found to be cost effective.

“The works in Mildenhall would bring improvements to the local environment, while also bringing about a reduction in future maintenance costs.”

Details of the plans were put forward in a presentation given by the Environment Agency at a Mildenhall Town Council meeting on March 31, with the council having voiced predominantly agreeable views on the project, when it was broadly outlined at a meeting in February.