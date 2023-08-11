A group that owns a flower and seeds company has restructured with the departure of its chief executive.

Dave Carey, who is the son of one of the founders of Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Ltd, has left the business, following reorganisation at Harwood Capital Management Ltd.

The independent horticulture supplier, that provides gardening products ranging from seeds and bulbs to tools and other supplementary products, was established in 1978 and is currently based in Kentford, near Newmarket.

Dave Carey has left Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Ltd, which is based near Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

Mr Carey said: “I am proud of the part I have played in a business which has grown into the international operation it is today.

“However, after 23 years at Mr. Fothergill’s Seeds, I now feel the time is right to leave, secure in the knowledge that the group is in the experienced hands of people who share the values that have underpinned its success to date.”

In February 2022, Harwood backed the management buyout (MBO) of Mr Fothergill’s Seeds, taking a material minority shareholding in the company with the aim of supporting its future growth and development to take an increased share of a multi-billion pounds global market.

Following an initial period of post-deal transition, augmenting the senior management team and infrastructure investment, a shareholding restructure sees Harwood assuming control.

Trevor Parker, an experienced specialist adviser to private equity backed firms who had previously spent several months in the business, is returning to provide operational and strategic support to the management team.

He said: “Mr Fothergill’s Seeds is a much loved, global brand with great products and loyal customers. A business is rarely about one individual, and the family that is the Mr Fothergill’s Seeds team is no different.

“The Mr Fothergill’s Seeds family comprises a fantastic team of highly knowledgeable and experienced employees. I built a very close working relationship with them during the time I have already spent in the business.

“I look forward to building on that as we launch exciting new products and implement new systems and technology across the group.”

Jerry Wilson, partner at Harwood Private Capital, added: “Harwood is a long term, considerate investor committed to supporting our portfolio companies to realise their full potential.

“With Mr. Fothergill’s Seeds, we haven’t just invested in a company but in the entire family of talented and committed people who bring the brand and its values to life every single day, reinforcing the enviable reputation the business has earned.

“By capitalising on the increasing interest in gardening worldwide and the focus on environmental matters, we firmly believe there is an exciting future ahead for Mr. Fothergill’s Seeds and those who work within it.

“I also want to thank Dave Carey for the part he has played over the years and wish him well for the future.”