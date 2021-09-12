Eat My Words logo (51132231)

With autumn fast approaching and leaves starting to fall, no one can be blamed for trying to soak up every last bit of summer before the dark and cold set in.

And what better way to raise a glass to the end of everyone’s favourite season than with a day out at the Newmarket Food and Drink Festival.

The two-day event, held at the Jockey Club, kicked off yesterday and the sun was out for the occasion.

An Aperol Spritz and a Mojito was just what the doctor ordered at Newmarket Food and Drink Festival.

Live music was playing, Pimms and Aperol Spritzes flowing, and burgers, wraps and ice creams on offer at various vendors.

Visitors basked on the grass, with pints and Proseccos in hand, and perused the stalls offering everything from Suffolk gins and beers to olive oil and chutneys.

They also flocked to the main tent to watch culinary masterclasses with some of East Anglia’s finest chefs, with Mark Elvin, head chef at Elveden Estate, and Bedford Lodge’s senior sous chef Jake Howells included in yesterday’s line up.

There are many stalls at the Newmarket Food and Drink Festival, cooking up a range of tasty treats.

The festival returns at around 10am today, with star chefs Rosemary Shrager and Tristan Welch, from Cambridge’s Parker’s Tavern, set to take to the stage from 11am onwards.

After having been cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was great to see the popular Newmarket festival back in full swing.

Children and adults alike clearly enjoyed soaking up the atmosphere while sampling the tasty food and drinks on offer.

The Newmarket Food and Drink Festival, with a rare chance to enjoy The Jockey Club grounds.

A great day out for couples, groups of friends or young families, this is an event which shouldn’t be missed. And with any luck, the sun will stay shining for at least one more day to allow many others to enjoy a delicious day out at the festival.

Gentleman Gim's proved one of the most popular stalls at the Newmarket Food and Drink Festival.

For kebab fans, the Newmarket Food and Drink Festival has you covered.

Sweet chilli tofu with rice and slaw at Newmarket Food and Drink Festival's band stand.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket