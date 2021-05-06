Foodies can pencil in a key date in their calendars as the organisers of the Newmarket Food and Drink Festival have said the event would go ahead later this year.

Last year’s event was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but on Tuesday the festival’s organisers confirmed this year it would be held on September 11 and 12 at a new location, the grounds of The Jockey Club Rooms in the centre of the town.

The new location will create more space and the organisers hope it will also open the festival to a larger and more diverse audience as well as offering the opportunity to see inside the historic Jockey Club.

The Jockey Club Rooms which will be the new venue for the Newmarket Food Festival

Celebrity chefs topping the bill on the main stage this year include chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, Tristan Welch, a regular on BBC 1’s Saturday Kitchen, and chef director at Parker’s Tavern in Cambridge, and acclaimed master chef Hans Schweitzer, who has cooked for the Queen, presidents, dignitaries and celebrities across the world.

Each chef will demonstrate a range of dishes to visitors and the organisers plan to host over 60 artisan food and drink producers from across East Anglia included in a weekend packed with music, a selection of bars, and family entertainment.

Rosemary Shrager, one of the celebrity chefs expected at this year's Newmarket Food Festival

Festival chairman Noel Byrne said: “This is a big step forward for the festival, hosting the event at The Jockey Club Rooms offers a fantastic opportunity in terms of accessibility and it is a brilliant space to build on the offer to our visitors.

“It also gives everyone a rare chance to see the grounds of the Jockey Club Rooms.

And Christopher Ogston, Jockey Club Rooms general manager, added: “Noel and the team have been working extremely hard to deliver an event that surpasses previous years.

“I am sure everyone attending will have a brilliant time watching the chef demonstrations, trying some of the tasty treats on offer, and enjoying the entertainment , which is always superb, all within the exclusive Jockey Club Rooms grounds.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket