Newmarket town is gearing up for the return of its popular food and drink festival this weekend with thousands expected at its new location, the historic Jockey Club Rooms.

The free annual festival, which is one of the largest in the East of England with attendance of over 15,000 visitors expected during the two-day event, is set to showcase some of the finest produce from across the region, with the cookery theatre set to feature both celebrity and top regional chefs demonstrating their favourite dishes.

Sponsors for the event include Love Newmarket BID, Corney and Barrow, and G’s Fresh, and money raised will go towards the local charities supported by the Henry Cecil Open Weekend.

Newmarket Food and Drink Festival 2019

The celebrity chef line-up appearing in the cookery theatre this year includes chef and TV presenter, Rosemary Shrager, and Tristan Welch, a regular on BBC 1’s Saturday kitchen and chef director at Parker’s Tavern in Cambridge, both are currently appearing in ITV’s Cooking with the Stars.

Anthony Gardiner from G’s Fresh said: “G’s is delighted to continue our involvement in the Newmarket Food and Drink Festival which makes a welcome return post Covid and is a great opportunity to highlight the healthy fresh produce grown in the East Anglia Fens to our friends and neighbours.”

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk