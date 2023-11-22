A Kentford-based food truck business has celebrated a successful first year on the road.

Fabulous Food Events is run by friends Claire Mallan and Katie Owers with their daughters Daisy Mallan and Lauren Owers-Smith who are both 19.

“We came up with the idea and were lucky enough to find a second-hand trailer, which we had wrapped with an irridescent finish and changed about a bit inside and then we were ready to go,” said Claire.

The Fabulous Food Events team, from left Katie Owers, Lauren Owers-Smith, Daisy and Claire Mallan

Determined to live up to their Fabulous Food name, they use locally sourced fresh produce to provide a delicious menu.

Always on offer are posh dirty fries with a selection of slow-cooked pulled pork and beef toppings, Teriyaki crispy chicken, buttermilk chicken, hand-made butchers beefburgers, curries and mac ‘n cheese.

Different menus for specific events can also be sourced, with bookings currently being taken for events coming up at Christmas and for weddings into 2024.

Other events could include festivals, garden parties, birthdays, school and sporting events and company staff gatherings.

The food truck has been awarded a five-star food hygiene certificate and is fully insured. To serve up the food, only eco-friendly trays and forks are used.

“We are very competitively priced and we have had some great reviews on Facebook and Instagram,” said Claire.

Among bookings over the past year Fabulous Food Events was booked by the Aston Martin Owners’ Club for a day at the Duxford Imperial War Museum.

“We were were busy serving food with an air display going on above our heads and surrounded by these lovely cars,” said Claire.

“It was a wonderful day.”

Other special memories from their first year have included a families’ open day at RAF Marham with a stunning display by the Red Arrows and two days with monster trucks and falconry at the beautiful Hovingham Hall estate in Norfolk.

“What we offer is all sorts of food for all sorts of events,” said Claire.

For more information or to discuss bookings, Claire and Katie can be contacted at fabulousfoodevents@ gmail.com