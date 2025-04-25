A green Ford Fiesta and several car keys have been stolen following multiple burglaries at neighbouring properties in a town.

The burglaries all happened sometime between 5:30am and midday on Thursday, April 17, in All Saints Road, Newmarket.

Entry was forced in at the back of the properties, with a car key, laptop and phone stolen in the first incident.

In the second burglary, two car keys were taken. Nothing is believed to have been taken in the third incident.

Following the burglaries, a green Ford Fiesta belonging to one of the burglary victims was also stolen, sometime between 5:30am and 9:30am on Wednesday.

The car had the registration plate GV60DSY.

Anyone with information or who has any knowledge of the vehicle’s whereabouts, are asked to contact Newmarket Police quoting reference 37/21916/25 via the website.

Alternatively, email Daniel.JARVIS1@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.