Hundreds of homes could be built at the former headquarters of the Animal Health Trust.

Lochailort Kentford Ltd has sought permission to transform the visitor centre at the massive Kentford site into seven apartments and an accompanying transport statement has been submitted for proposals for up to 203 residential units.

Earlier this year, development company Lochailort Investments bought the 120-acre site, near Newmarket, which was formerly home to the veterinary and scientific research charity. It was forced into liquidation in July 2020.

The site of the former Animal Health Trust headquarters in Kentford

The visitor’s centre is a two-storey former stables building which included a lecture theatre and conference centre, office rooms, and café.

A planning document to West Suffolk Council said there were 33 buildings across the wider site including laboratories and research facilities, the Centre for Small Animal Studies, Cancer Therapy Centre, MRI and x-ray buildings, a visitors’ centre, staff accommodation block, offices, a hydrotherapy unit, and associated stables, kennels and barns.

It said: “Residential use is sought for the stables block to complement the residential use proposed across the remainder of the wider site under the prior approval applications that are submitted alongside this application.”

The transport statement said it is understood the charity employed at least 275 people at the site.

It said the proposed development would use the existing vehicle and pedestrian access points from the B1506 with Sir Graham Kirkham Avenue and Sire Lane.

The primary entrance would be from Sir Graham Kirkham Avenue.

It said the existing site buildings would be retained and redeveloped to accommodate the proposed residential units.

The existing internal road network and car parking areas would also be kept.