A former champion jockey joined young trainees to look forward to the impending opening of a new Grand National themed exhibition in Newmarket.

Bob Champion CBE played horseracing board games with British Racing School students in front of a Becher’s Brook-style fence in preparation of the Horseplay exhibition opening at the National Horseracing Museum tomorrow.

The fun and family-friendly exhibition follows a racecourse around the exhibits, and features a 50-strong range of rare and never-seen-before board games which will run until the end of the year.

Horseplay is an exhibition of never-before-seen, rare racing games. Launching it this week were, from left, Jessica Boyd, Ravi Matta, Bob Champion, Abi Aspell and Cole Thomas-Lidster. Picture: Keith Heppell

Guests have to roll a giant dice to proceed, and pause to solve clues and try out a variety of games. The games are on loan to the museum from a private collection.

Tracey Harding, chief operating officer of the National Horseracing Museum, said: “We are excited to open Horseplay, our new racing games exhibition, this Friday.

“It was great for Bob Champion to visit the museum for a preview as the exhibition includes an interactive, Grand National themed floor game.

Bob Champion CBE visited the National Horseracing Museum, in Newmarket, for the opening of Horseplay, an exhibition of never-before-seen, rare racing games. Picture: Keith Heppell

“The new exhibition is an opportunity to discover the history of horseracing board games, as well as playing a few, too.

“All our activities this summer will be linked to the games theme and include creative activities, race nights and a brand-new Escape Room.”

The games range from a wooden box with a hand crank dating from 1880, to a madcap drinking game where nobody can visit the loo before a ‘pee break’ card is drawn.

This includes Totopoly, dating from 1938, which uses a double-sided board that enables competitors to trade horses, train and practice for the big day, before flipping the board to embark on a lap of the racecourse itself.

Tickets to the exhibition at the museum in Palace Street cost £15. Children under six go free of charge. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.