The ex-wife of three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa has appeared in court accused of wounding him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Thirty-nine-year-old mother-of-three Victoria de Sousa, of Brickfields Cottages, Cemetery Hill, Newmarket, was in the dock at Cambridge Crown Court today having been committed for trial by magistrates sitting at Ipswich on July 29 two days after the alleged assault.

The one-time apprentice jockey was due to have been arraigned at the hearing but Judge Andrew Hurst reluctantly agreed to adjourn the case until September 12 after hearing from De Sousa's counsel, Ella Ripper, that her client had not yet had the opportunity to consult with her trial barrister.

Silvestre de Sousa, pictured after winning the 2024 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, who was allegedly attacked by his ex-wife

"I am concerned we have got to today, almost a month after Mrs De Sousa's appearance at Ipswich, and effectively she is unclear about what her plea is," said Judge Hurst.

"We need to get a grip on this case."

The court heard De Sousa was on conditional bail including being electronically tagged.

Cambridge Crown Court where Victoria de Sousa appeared today

Ms Ripper made an application to the judge for the the tag to be removed as she said her client was a showjumper and a riding instructor and the ankle tag made it difficult to wear riding boots.

"She has specific riding boots she has to wear and has to ride horses before the children she teaches ride them," she said.

"Recently she had a fall because she was wearing ankle boots. The tag is preventing her doing her job properly and she is losing about £5,000 a month as a result of being electronically tagged."

Judge Hurst denied the application and said De Sousa would have to work something out.



