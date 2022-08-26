Former Newmarket estate agent, Frank Smart, has been jailed for almost three years after he admitted conning his victims out of more than £80,000.

Smart, 46, formerly of Dowding Avenue in Cambridge, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court today after he unexpectedly changing his plea to guilty during an administrative hearing on August 12, with his trial having initially been scheduled for June of next year.

Smart, who was jailed for 28 months for assault and malicious communications in January of this year, was handed a further 34-month sentence today, for two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Nadeem Holland, representing Suffolk Trading Standards which brought the prosecution against Smart after Suffolk Police refused to investigate read victim impact statements from some of the 32 individuals affected by Smart’s dishonesty. One of them, Philippa Fletcher, said : “The loss of rent and need to change the locks resulted in losses of more than £1,000 which we could not recover, and as pensioners, could not afford to cover.

"We found ourselves stressed and anxious about how we would cope in the longer term.”

Another victim Michael Stott, said: “I requested a meeting with Smart to check that deposits were being held securely, but he didn’t show, and his office was locked up.

“We tried to recoup money through a county court judgement but his creditors had already been paid and there was no money left. We have lost more than £7,000, not to mention the sleepless nights and worrying about how we will manage.”

Mitigating on behalf of Smart, Jude Durr said: “This was a case of a business overwhelmed by debt and Mr Smart’s actions were genuine, and not fraudulent, from the start.

"He could not make ends meet despite renting out his own home and moving in with his partner to raise funds and pay the business overheads.

“Mr Smart put himself under huge pressure at home and in his business and regrets the losses suffered by his customers. He bitterly regrets those losses, and that of his business. This is a man whose reputation has been entirely tarnished by what has taken place, but through me, he would like to apologise to all of the victims involved.

Sentencing Smart, Judge Gabrielle Posner commented: “I find this in many ways, a sad case, both for your victims and your own life spiralling out of control.

“It is particularly sad because many of your victims liked and trusted you prior to this. These were mostly not large businesses, but people supplementing their incomes.”

Trading Standards said: "An application was made to have Smart disqualified as a director of a company in the future and this matter will be dealt with together with any compensation at a proceeds of crime hearing in March next year."

Smart’s wrong doing was first highlighted by the Newmarket Journal back in September of 2018 after he closed his Wellington Street office and disappeared and the newspaper was contacted by a number of his former clients.