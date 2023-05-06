A racehorse has been named after a former head of Newmarket Academy in recognition of his support for students and the community.

Mr Inspiration is named in tribute to Nick Froy, who was instrumental in establishing the Newmarket Academy Godophin Beacon project which saw the school move from special measures to an Ofsted rating of good in just a few years.

He was also a huge contributor to the creation of the Newmarket Pony Academy, one of many initiatives supported by Godolphin, that promotes the positive impact that horses can have in children’s lives.

Nick Froy with Mr Inspiration, the racechorse named in his honour

Mr Inspiration, a four-year-old colt was bred and is owned by Godolphin and is by Dubawi, one of the world’s leading stallions.

He is trained by John and Thady Gosden, husband and son of Rachel Hood who, as a Suffolk county councillor plays an important role in local education as the authority’s cabinet member for education, SEND and skills.

As a West Suffolk councillor for Newmarket she has also supported the Newmarket Pony Academy through her locality budget.

On Friday, Mr Froy, who is now director of education for the Unity Schools’ Partnership, of which Newmarket Academy is part, visited Clarehaven Stables, with his wife, Elizabeth, to meet the horse which now runs in his name and has already won twice and being place twice in five starts, most recently at Lingfield on April 3.

“It’s a real honour,” said Mr Froy, “and it has been nice to finally meet Mr Inspiration.”

Both the Newnarket Academy Beacon Project and the Newmarket Pony Academy, are part of Godolphin’s gloval charitable programme which funds educational community and equine lifetime care initiatives in the UK, Ireland, France, Japan, the US and Australia.