A former jockey who has started to build an extension to a house in Newmarket without planning permission has been accused by a town councillor of ‘sticking two fingers up’ at the planning authority and his neighbours.

Russell Price applied for retrospective permission for the two-storey side extension at 18A Lisburn Road after West Suffolk Council planners resolved to take enforcement action when he initially failed to come up with any plans.

Subsequently, Mr Price submitted plans and the enforcement notice was put in abeyance so the application could be considered.

The plans came before Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee for their comments on Monday evening when members listed nine separate items to which they objected.

These included: Over-development, layout and density, appearance and design, effect on residential amenity, potential fire risk, lack of parking and refuse disposal plans.

It was said at the meeting that there had been numerous objections made personally by neighbours to councillors over a significant period of time.

“Basically, this man is sticking two fingers up at the planners and at his neighbours who haven’t had a chance to object to it,” said Cllr Andy Drummond, who described the building as a ‘huge, Jerry-built extension’ to the property which falls within the Newmarket conservation area.

“If people do the building before they’ve put in a planning application, I don’t think we should assist them in any way whatsoever,” added Cllr Drummond.

The last date for comments from neighbours about the application to be sent to West Suffolk Council planners is November 24.

A decision is due to be taken by the council on December 19.