A prominent and historic town centre building, deemed dangerous by a council inspector two years ago, will go under the hammer on Thursday, November 2.

The former newsagent and convenience store, McColl’s, in St Mary’s Square, Newmarket, closed in November 2021 with staff sent home when major concerns were raised about the basement structure of the Grade II listed building.

As a result, concerns were also raised for the safety and welfare of the occupants of the neighbouring properties.

The former McColls newsagents in St Mary’s Square, Newmarket.

The three-storey building, which is currently owned by a Harrow-based storage company, has a guide price of £130,000 and is part of an auction being held by Acuitus.

Acuitus suggests it may be suitable for residential redevelopment subject to the appropriate planning permission.