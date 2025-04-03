A former office in a town will become a two-bedroom home.

West Suffolk Council green lit Mr C Woof’s proposals for 58b Bury Road, in Newmarket, on March 24.

The site has been vacant for at least six months, and the new home will be spread over two storeys.

58b Bury Road, in Newmarket, will be converted from an office to a two-bedroom home. Picture: Google Maps

It was formerly used by a business offering data services to the public sector.

Planners said, as the area was mainly residential, the new home would be in keeping with the locality.

They added there would be an acceptable level of impact on highway safety and the area’s road network. The site would have three parking spaces.

The ground floor will have an open plan living room and kitchen/diner at the front, while the back of the ground floor would have a bathroom and a hallway.

The first floor would have two bedrooms either side of a staircase, both with built in wardrobe spaces.

The larger bedroom would be en suite.

It is intended the new home would provide accommodation for young professionals and families.