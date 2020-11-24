A former Suffolk police officer who made fake drug wraps after bungling a stop-and-search in Newmarket has been handed a 12 month jail term.

Daniel Jackson, of Gorse Close in Lakenheath was handed the year long term at Norwich Crown Court today after previously admitting perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.

Judge Caroline Goodwin handed the 28 year old six months inside for each offence, to run consecutively.

Former police officer Daniel Jackson has been jailed for 12 months (43264978)

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, told the court yesterday on October 20 last year he was called to a roadside stop-and-search in Newmarket when three men were pulled over.

Jackson, who had worked as a policeman for about three years and was tutoring other officers based at Mildenhall, seized three or four wraps of cocaine but failed to submit them as evidence.

The suspects also had £300 in cash, but he handed it back to them and later said there was no evidence linking it to drugs.

The court was told he apparently left the wraps on the roof of the car, which he described in his interview as being thrown away.

Questions were raised when the officer he was tutoring found it had not been booked on the system, and the drugs had not been sent for analysis as had been claimed.

After Jackson said they had been found, and presented three lots of sugar wrapped in toilet paper as evidence, which was described to the court by Miss Shirley as a purposeful effort to deceive officers.

Carolina Bracken, mitigating, urged Judge Caroline Goodwin to hand Jackson a suspended sentence and branded it a 'very exceptional case' at the first part of his sentencing hearing yesterday.

"It is difficult to find words to express quite how stupid it was [to make the fake wraps]," she said. "It was only ever going to go one way, against him. There was no way that was not going to be found out."

She told the court that Jackson was an angry young man and came from a life of difficulty but, unlike his brother, found an avenue to take out his anger through kickboxing.

Ms Bracken said on the day of the stop-and-search he had just been told he was being dumped by his girlfriend as he was on the way to the call, and was devastated. The court was told he was worried about seeing his children.

As she described to the court his heartbreak when he had to tell his children he didn't know when he would next see them, and that his four-year-old son had asked for a pair of handcuffs for a Christmas present, Jackson broke down in tears in the dock.

Earlier this year Suffolk Police said if he was still a serving officer he would have been sacked.

