It was more than 80 years ago when Pamela Mason was last a pupil at school in Kennett, but earlier this month she was given a special reminder of those days when she was asked to officially open the village’s new primary school.

Mrs Mason, who is now 92, cut the ceremonial ribbon watched by members of her family – her daughter Christine King and her grandson Justin, both past pupils at the school, and her great-grandchildren, Ivy King, who is 10, and twins Joshua and Leo King, who are five, who are all pupils at the new school.

“The school holds a special place in my heart. I have many fond memories of Kennett School, as a pupil and then becoming a teaching assistant in later life,” said Mrs Mason. “Seeing my great-grandchildren now attending Kennett School fills me with great pride.”

Pamela Mason opens Kennett's new school watched by head teacher Scott Horsley, right, with her daughter Christine King, grandson Justin King and great grandchildren Ivy, Joshua and Leo

Her daughter said her mum was honoured to have been the guest of honour at the opening.

“She really enjoyed it, it made her day,” she said.

Her great-granddaughter Ivy shared her feelings as a current pupil at the school, saying: “I love our new school building; the best thing is having our very own school hall.

“I love the memories my family share with me about their own childhood experiences at Kennett Primary School and now I am making my very own.”

Headteacher Scott Horsley said the occasion marked a significant milestone in the school’s long history.

“As we gathered together, we celebrated not just the opening of a new building, but the continuation of a journey that began in 1865,” he said.

The new school building benefits from eight bright and modern classrooms, a dedicated multi-functional STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) space, a school field and a large school hall. It also has a dedicated pre-school space.

To further celebrate the milestone, pupils enjoyed a range of activities across the week, including the opening of a time capsule buried to mark the Millennium by pupils at the old school and culminating in a community celebration of Kennett Primary School's past, present and future.

The new school has been funded by developer contributions, with Bellway contributing £4.5 million, and is part of Kennett Garden Village, a development including 500 homes, large green spaces, and community infrastructure.

Bellway Eastern Counties is building 160 homes within The Ferns at Kennett Garden Village, while Ashberry Homes, part of the Bellway Group, is delivering 164 homes at Lark’s Place.