Tributes have been paid by family, friends and colleagues to a former mayor of Newmarket who died earlier this week after a short illness.

Keith Bovill, who was 65, died in Newmarket Community Hospital on Monday afternoon just a month after he was diagnosed with liver cancer. He leaves his wife Tracey and sons Jack, 34, and Luke, 30, and daughter-in-law Jess.

“He was a very kind and loving husband and father who would always make time to help other people,” said Mrs Bovill.

NEWMARKET JOURNAL.May 2011..NEWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL...KEITH BOVILL.. (48745320)

Son Luke described his father as ‘the leader of our family’, who enjoyed holidays abroad and family barbecues.

“We will all miss him very much,” he added.

Mr Bovill, who stood as an independent, was elected as a town councillor in May 2007 and became mayor in May 2011, serving a one-year term of office.

Newmarket’s current mayor, Mick Jefferys, who served his first term immediately before Mr Bovill, said: “Keith was a great town mayor and a man of honesty and integrity.

“His only aim was to be good for the town and he wasn’t prepared to put up with any politicking.

“He just wanted to unify the town and the council and he worked with great efficiency and a sense of humour as well.

“My thoughts are with his family at this terrible time,” added Cllr Jefferys.

Racehorse trainer John Berry, also a former mayor, said he was shocked and saddened to hear of his death.

“Keith was an outstanding councillor because he cared so much about Newmarket and the people who lived here,” said Cllr Berry.

“He was an honest, decent, kind and friendly man and he brought those qualities to his role as a councillor which was why he was such a good one.”

