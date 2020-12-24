A former tailor from Gazeley died as a result of lung disease caused by exposure to asbestos, a coroner has ruled.

Seventy-six-year-old John How died at his home in Highwood Crescent on November 9 an inquest held in Ipswich heard on Wednesday.

The hearing was told that before he retired Mr How had been a master tailor and it was thought he had worked in a building which had an asbestos roof covering.

It was reported that the building was often full of dust particles which could be seen reflected in the light and may have been asbestos dust.

The inquest heard that Mr How was not known to have worked directly with asbestos products during his employment.

Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr How died of malignant mesothelioma, an industrial disease contracted due to exposure to asbestos fibres.

Seventy-six-year-old John How died at his home in Highwood Crescent on November 9 an inquest held in Ipswich heard on Wednesday.

“On a balance of probability basis, John’s exposure to these asbestos fibres was directly linked to his earlier working life,” he said.

He recorded a conclusion of death as the result of industrial disease.

