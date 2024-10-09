A former teacher and choirmaster has admitted a series of sexual offences which spanned more than four decades.

David Pickthall, 65, of Cheveley Park, near Newmarket, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with nearly 40 offences.

The investigation concerned offences against 19 people between 1980 and 2021.

David Pickthall, 65, of Cheveley Park, near Newmarket, admitted 29 sexual offences at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday. Picture: Google

These were condensed into 29 charges at court which Pickthall admitted.

These were:

→ 16 counts of indecent assault

→10 counts of voyeurism

→ Three counts of making an indecent image of a child

The charges still encompassed all offending and victims.

Pickthall was working as a choirmaster in the Havering area and a teacher in Brentwood during some of the time period of offending.

He will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on the week commencing November 11.

Detective Constable Chelsie Stamford said: “I want to praise the strength demonstrated by the victims in this case for coming forward and telling us what happened to them.

“David Pickthall subjected them to an unimaginable ordeal that will stay with them for their whole lives.

“Their evidence has ensured we’ve been able to hold Pickthall accountable for what he has done to them and will face justice. Ultimately, he was faced with no option other than to admit his crimes.”