The former site of a major textiles firm in Newmarket’s Exeter Road is on the market for £1.5 million.

Eighty people lost their jobs when the Cheshire-based Johnson Service Group closed its workwear factory in November 2020 as part of a company restructure

The site, which covers more than three-quarters of an acre, has stood empty ever since and has become something of an eyesore with weeds growing waist high and the front of the property being used for parking.

The site had a long history as a laundry and dry cleaners. As Hopkinson’s Laundry it was owned by one time district councillor Morris Hopkinson.

It was then bought by Cannon Textile Care, before being taken over by the Johnson Group.