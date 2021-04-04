Four people have been arrested following a shooting in Red Lodge.

Police were called at around 2.55pm this afternoon, Sunday April 4, to reports shots had been fired in Elms Road.

Three people, two teenage males and a woman, suffered minor injuries caused by shotgun pellets. One of the teenage males suffered injuries to his face and neck.

Police were quickly on the scene. (45826174)

All three were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and taken into police custody for questioning. They are a 29-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown said: "Officers were quickly at the scene of the incident and suspects have been located and arrested.

"We are confident this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be a police presence at the scene overnight and tomorrow. There will also be more police officers on patrol to provide reassurance in the area.

“We are asking for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward.”

Witnesses and anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/16672/21 via the force website, by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 101.

