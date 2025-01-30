A cannabis farm containing 400 plants worth thousands of pounds has been uncovered in the centre of Newmarket.

The three-storey town house in St Mary’s Square was raided by police on Thursday after a van was stopped in the town and searched by police, who discovered equipment associated with the cultivation of the illegal drug.

This led officers to the privately-owned house which they discovered was being used as a cannabis factory to grow around 400 plants.

Forensics officers were back at the property on Friday removing the plants and the equipment used to cultivate them, when the unmistakable strong sickly-sweet smell of the drug could be smelt around the area.

Four people were arrested and all taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they were later charged.

Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich on Saturday were Valentin Hasani, 23, of London Road, London, who was charged with possession and control of an identity document with intent and being concerned in production of cannabis. He was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on February 24.

Enerik Visha, 21, of Evering Road, London, was charged with being concerned in production of cannabis and remanded to Cambridge Crown Court to appear on the same date.

Vilson Hasani Hyra, 33, of no fixed abode, was charged with abstracting and using electricity without authority and concerned in production of cannabis.

He, too, was remanded to the crown court while 26-year-old Jeton Lushi, 26, also of no fixed abode, was charged with possession and control of an identity document with intent and being concerned in production of cannabis . He will next appear at Cambridge Crown on February 24.

