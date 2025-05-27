Prison sentences have been handed out to four men after a 150-plant cannabis farm was discovered in Newmarket earlier this year.

Valentin Hasani, Enerik Visha, Vilson Hyara and Jeta Lushi were jailed at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to all charges.

On January 23, officers stopped a vehicle in Church Lane before searching and later arresting Hasani after items consistent with those used to grow cannabis were found.

Jailed (left to right): Vilson Hyara, Jeta Lushi, Valentin Hasani and Enerik Visha. Picture: Suffolk Police

Inquiries led police to a property in St Mary’s Square, where officers uncovered a 150-plant cannabis farm.

Visha was found at the property before two other males – Hyara and Lushi – attempted to enter. Hyara was arrested at the scene but Lushi attempted to flee and was arrested after a short chase.

Hasani, 23, of London Road, London, was handed a two year sentence for possessing fake documents with intent to deceive and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Visha, 21, of Evering Road, London, was jailed for 12 months for cannabis production.

In addition, Hyara, 33, and Lushi, 27, both of no fixed address, were sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment and 20 months, respectively.

Following their sentencing, Sgt George Laflin said: “This is a great result coming from good-police work and quick-thinking which left the offenders with no choice but to enter guilty pleas due to the overwhelming evidence against them.

“We will continue to develop and act on intelligence to catch those responsible for drug-dealing and associated crime in our county.”