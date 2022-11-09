Roadworks on the A14 at Newmarket are causing more delays for motorists, with tailbacks of around four miles this morning.

Drivers are being faced with around 30 minutes of disruption and queuing traffic on the westbound carriageway between junction 39 (Kentford) and junction 37 (Newmarket).

A contraflow lane system is in place as part of the works.

#A14 westbound - queueing traffic for 4 miles - between J39 (Kentford) and J37 (Newmarket) - on approach to the long term roadworks/contraflow and lane closures on this stretch - LONG DELAYS of 30 minutes - heading towards Cambridge - queues through Newmarket and Six Mile Bottom pic.twitter.com/sPie1jYBEr — Essex & Suffolk Traffic (@TrafficUK01) November 9, 2022

The disruption near Newmarket, which has caused anger among motorists, is due to end this month.

National Highways said last month the contraflow system at junction 37 will be removed by the end of November.