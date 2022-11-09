A14 at Newmarket hit with four miles of tailbacks and long delays as roadworks cause havoc
Published: 08:34, 09 November 2022
| Updated: 08:46, 09 November 2022
Roadworks on the A14 at Newmarket are causing more delays for motorists, with tailbacks of around four miles this morning.
Drivers are being faced with around 30 minutes of disruption and queuing traffic on the westbound carriageway between junction 39 (Kentford) and junction 37 (Newmarket).
A contraflow lane system is in place as part of the works.
The disruption near Newmarket, which has caused anger among motorists, is due to end this month.
National Highways said last month the contraflow system at junction 37 will be removed by the end of November.