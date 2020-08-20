A luxury four-star hotel in Newmarket has re-opened its restaurant, bar and terrace for business following months in lockdown.

The Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Bury Road, welcomed its first customers back to the award-winning restaurant on Monday where staff have been working behind the scenes to create new offers for guests.

Head chef Sean Melville has created a delicious new menu featuring old favourites such as moules mariniere and French bread, Bedford Lodge beef burger, Newmarket gin chocolate fondant alongside a daily specials menu.

Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa staff are thrilled to be back in business.

Diners are able to take advantage of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which is available from Monday to Wednesday throughout August and can give savings of up to £10 per person.

The hotel’s management has opted for a staggered re-opening with its five-bubble rated spa re-opening yesterday, with hotel residents welcome from September 3.

The spa has launched a selection of new spa days and breaks and the hotel has several overnight stays on offer.

Noel Byrne, chief executive, said: “We are delighted to finally be able to re-open the doors of our much-loved hotel and spa.

“We’ve been operating behind the scenes for the last few months, so we are thrilled to be welcoming back our guests and team.

“We have all come back full of energy and have already seen some familiar faces return to our restaurant which is very encouraging.”

