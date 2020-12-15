Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Top jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates 50th birthday more than three decades after starting career in Newmarket

By Alison Hayes
Published: 05:00, 15 December 2020

Frankie Dettori turns 50 today in the knowledge that he is still one of the greatest jockeys riding and a magnificent ambassador for the sport he has made his own.

It was 35 years ago that the fresh-faced youngster from Milan made his way to Newmarket to start his apprenticeship with trainer Luca Cumani.

The rest, as they say, is now history and Frankie has made the town home for himself and his family.

Officially a legend in his own lifetime, Frankie unveils his Legends of the Turf slab in Newmarket High Street in 2015.The 19-year-old champion apprentice as he appeared in the Newmarket Journal's Racing Ahead in 1990.Straight from the heart ... Frankie opens the new cardiac diagnostic unit at West Suffolk Hospital in 2018.Old friend ... Frankie with Fujiyama Crest who gave his record seventh win at Ascot back in 1996.The flying dismount has become his trademark ... this one from Cracksman.

His racing career has seen him lauded around the world, he has ridden the winners of more than 500 group races, and he will forever be associated with the Magnificent Seven winners he rode on Champions’ Day at Ascot back in 1996.

Happy Birthday Frankie!

