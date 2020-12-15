Frankie Dettori turns 50 today in the knowledge that he is still one of the greatest jockeys riding and a magnificent ambassador for the sport he has made his own.

It was 35 years ago that the fresh-faced youngster from Milan made his way to Newmarket to start his apprenticeship with trainer Luca Cumani.

The rest, as they say, is now history and Frankie has made the town home for himself and his family.

His racing career has seen him lauded around the world, he has ridden the winners of more than 500 group races, and he will forever be associated with the Magnificent Seven winners he rode on Champions’ Day at Ascot back in 1996.

