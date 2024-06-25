Calling all parents of bonny babies and cute kids.

The Journal’s Little Stars competition is back and free photography sessions are being held in The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Newmarket, next week.

Take your youngster along to the centre between 10am and 1pm or 2pm and 3.45pm daily from Thursday, July 4, to Saturday, July 6, for a free photo shoot, with no need to book ahead.

Take your youngsters along to the Guineas for our free photoshoot

There will be an option to buy a 10in by 8in print for £5 with the photograph of choice being entered into the competition.

The photos will appear in the Newmarket Journal and readers will be able to vote, using a special coupon published in the paper, for the winner.

The competition winner will receive a 20x16 canvas, the runner up a 16x12 canvas and third placed a 12x8 canvas.

The competition is open to all children and the sitting is free with no obligation to purchase anything.

Usual Iliffe Media competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Last year there was a tie for first place: left, Robyn Gibbs pictured with mum Nicole Gibbs, and right, Louie Smith with mum Olivia Christmas. Pictures: Keith Heppell

Last year’s competition attracted some 45 entries with hundreds of votes cast by Journal readers.

The result was a tie for first place between Robyn Gibbs and Louie Smith.

Robyn, who lived in Red Lodge with her parents Nicole and Matthew, was then 17 months old and had finished runner-up in the 2022 competition. She was entered into the competition by her proud grandmother Karen Pavitt.

Louie, whose parents Olivia and Lewis lived in Newmarket, had just celebrated his first birthday when he received his prize.