Residents and visitors to The Severals in Newmarket can now work out using a new outdoor gym.

The equipment has been installed thanks to a partnership between Newmarket Charitable Foundation (NCF), Newmarket Town Council (NTC) and financial backers including Aviva and town-based insurance brokers, Yutree Insurance.

Situated near the pavilion, the new gym was opened on Friday and is already being used. It offers free, accessible fitness equipment suitable for adults of all ages and abilities. The location was carefully selected by the foundation and the town council to ensure it was welcoming, user-friendly, and central for the local community.

The unveiling of new outdoor gym by Newmarket Charitable Foundation on The Severals with from left Josh Schumann, Rachel Flynn and Kevin Hancock

The equipment, supplied and installed by specialist provider Sunshine Gym, has been made possible through funding from Aviva, with support from Kevin Hancock of Yutree Insurance.

A wide range of apparatus is available, including an inclusive multi-gym that is wheelchair accessible, as well as a health walker, sky stepper, ski slalom, and a multi-use fitness rig.

“We’re thrilled to see the new outdoor gym at The Severals ready for use,” said Josh Schunmann, director of Newmarket Charitable Foundation.

“Encouraging wellbeing, physical activity and community connection are at the heart of what we do as a charity and this project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through local collaboration.

“We’d like to thank Kevin Hancock for his support and hard work to secure the funding from Aviva, which has made the project possible.

“Going forward, we will be working with Abbeycroft Leisure, The Racing Centre, and local youth workers to deliver free training sessions and guided activities in the coming weeks, helping residents make the most of the equipment and support healthy lifestyles.”

The outdoor gym is one of several growing initiatives supported by Newmarket Charitable Foundation to enhance life in the town for everyone.

Rachel Flynn, chairman of the foundation’s trustees, said she was delighted to see the outdoor gym up and running in a prominent position in the town.

Kevin Hancock, chief executive of Yutree Insurance, added: “Yutree is proud to have played a part in bringing this brilliant facility to life. It’s a great addition to the town, and we look forward to seeing it in full use by the local community.”

